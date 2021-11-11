Murder of Bianca Roberson by David Desper examined on See No Evil

David Desper was convicted of third-degree murder and was sentenced to 20-40 years. Pic credit: PA Dept. of Corrections

See No Evil is investigating the murder of teenager Bianca Roberson, who was killed on a Pennslyvania highway by David Desper in a road rage incident in the West Goshen Township.

Bianca was an 18-year-old high school graduate from West Chester, PA, preparing to go to Jacksonville University in Florida when a chance encounter with Desper led to him pulling out a firearm and shooting her dead on the highway.

On June 28, 2017, Bianca was driving home after shopping when the two-lane highway she was traveling along began to merge into a single lane. Bianca and Desper had already started jockeying for position on the road.

Witnesses later told the cops that Bianca’s Chevrolet Malibu and Desper’s Chevrolet Silverado fought for space on the highway, with each vehicle passing the other numerous times.

However, as the lanes merged, Desper, while in the left lane, grabbed his .40 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun from the driver’s compartment and fired out his passenger window at Bianca. She was hit in the head and fatally wounded, leaving her car to crash off the road and into a ditch. The incident was partially caught on a surveillance camera.

At first, the investigators assumed Bianca’s death was the result of a horrific traffic accident; however, on closer inspection, they learned the teenager had been hit with a bullet.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

David Desper fled after shooting Bianca Roberson

In the meantime, Desper had fled the scene without stopping or calling for assistance. He left his pickup truck at a friend’s house and ran to another friend in Delaware. The killer then spent the next few days playing mini-golf and eating pancakes. He eventually turned himself in to the authorities.

Desper pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and was sentenced to spend between 20 and 40 years behind bars. He will be eligible for parole in 2038.

At the sentencing, Bianca’s father, Rodney Roberson, asked Desper: “Why in God’s name did you shoot my daughter? Because she was young? Because she was black? Because she was a girl? Because you wanted to go first on the road? Because you had a bad day?”

Desper apologized for the killing and said he “would do anything to take it back.”

More from See No Evil

Follow the links to read about more shocking murders caught on camera on See No Evil.

In a similar case to above, when Michele Davis crashed her car on the highway near downtown Des Moines, Iowa, the police initially put it down as a tragic rush-hour accident. They were later shocked to learn that her estranged husband, Randy Davis, had shot her from his pickup truck.

Adrianne Robert had been out on the town celebrating in Clearwater, FL, when she met Thomas Frederick at the bar. The pair ended up back at Adrianne’s apartment, where Frederick sexually assaulted her and stabbed her to death.

See No Evil airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.