Murder of aspiring hip-hop artist Kevin Harris investigated on 48 Hours on ID

Kevin Harris was becoming a very successful hip-hop artist when he was callously gunned down in Los Angeles. Pic credit: FBI

48 Hours on ID is in Inglewood, California, to investigate the tragic murder of an aspiring hip-hop artist called Kevin Harris who was gunned down in a drive-by shooting outside a recording studio in 2009.

Despite the involvement of multiple law agencies, including the FBI, the murder remains unsolved.

Kevin Harris II was quickly becoming one of the hottest young talents on the Los Angeles hip-hop music scene. Legendary rapper Ice Cube had just bought one of his records, and Rhianna and Britney Spears were both rumored to be interested in working with him.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Unfortunately, tragedy struck on the evening of September 20, 2009, when Harris was killed outside a recording studio in Inglewood. As he arrived, another vehicle pulled up alongside his car.

As Harris rolled down his window, approximately 10- 17 shots were fired into his car. He died a short time later in an ambulance on route to a hospital.

Kevin’s family has stated that he seemed to be worried about something in the weeks prior to his murder. He’d been asked repeatedly if anything was bothering him, but he insisted he was ok.

However, his family can’t shake the feeling that he knew something bad was going to happen to him. His mother later told investigators that he had seemed especially troubled on the day he died, and when she asked him what was wrong, he replied: “Nothing, Mom. Everything’s just happening so fast. I feel like something’s gonna happen.”

Investigators believe Kevin Harris was killed out of jealousy

The attack had all the hallmarks of a gangland drive-by shooting; however, Harris had always taken special care to avoid associating with the LA gangs.

The investigators believe that the motive for the murder might have been jealousy. They suspect he might have been killed by a friend or an acquaintance who was envious of the young artist’s success.

A long-time friend of the rapper admitted that “Kevin got real cocky” after his musical success and had begun to show off a little. It’s thought Kevin rejected the offer to work with another aspiring rapper because he didn’t think they were up to his standard, which leads police to believe that somebody may have become offended enough to kill.

The FBI joined the case in 2015, but so far, they have had no luck in apprehending a killer. They are currently offering a reward of $25,000 for any information that might lead to a conviction.

The public are asked to contact the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565 if they have any information regarding Kevin’s murder.

More from 48 Hours on ID

Follow the links to read about more crimes profiled on 48 Hours on ID.

In a case full of controversy, Nicole “Nikki” Addimando admitted to murdering her partner Chris Grover but claimed she’d done so out of self-defense. A judge accepted that she’d faced years of abuse but also stated that she no need to kill him.

Christopher Brandon Lee was having an affair with a fellow marine’s wife, Erin Corwin. He killed her when she became pregnant and dumped her remains down an abandoned mineshaft in the Californian desert.

48 Hours on ID airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.