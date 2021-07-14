Murder of April Greer by Jerry Stuart examined on Evil Lives Here

Jerry Stuart was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of April Greer. Pic credit: Alamance County Sheriff’s Office

Evil Lives Here: Shadow of Death is investigating the shocking murder of April Greer, who had her throat slit by boyfriend Jerry Lynn Stuart in their apartment in Burlington, North Carolina, in 2003.

The 20-year-old Greer was heavily pregnant at the time, but despite that, Stuart brutally murdered her and then mutilated her remains before dumping them in a creek.

Greer and Stuart had been coworkers at the restaurant where they worked and had begun dating in 2001. Their relationship had been troubled from the start, and there were bouts of violence, but few expected the affair would come to such a grisly end.

In February 2003, Greer, who was more than seven months pregnant, disappeared without a trace. Stuart told her family and friends different reasons why she was gone; he said that she had been writing bad checks and was fleeing the law, or he told them she’d run off with another man.

April Greer’s remains discovered in a trash can

However, on April 21, 2003, approximately ten weeks after Greer had disappeared, a farmer discovered the remains of the 20-year-old in a trash can that had washed up onto a field from a nearby creek. Stuart was arrested a short time later.

While in custody, Stuart admitted to killing his heavily pregnant girlfriend by slitting her throat with a knife as she lay on a mattress. He also confessed to amputating her legs so that he could fit her body into a trash can.

The killer then enlisted the help of his cousin to throw the can into the nearby Back Creek in Alamance County. He had told his cousin that the can was just filled with old clothes.

Stuart claimed that he had snapped after she’d told him that she’d been cheating on him and that the baby might not be his. The murderer also claimed that Greer had told him she was performing pornography online.

At Stuart’s trial, the prosecution argued that the crime was premeditated. The lawyers pointed to how Stuart had attempted to cover up the crime by disposing of the body and lying to family and the police to prove that he had preplanned the murder.

Eventually, a jury agreed with the prosecution and convicted Stuart of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Evil Lives Here: Shadow of Death airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.