Murder of Anthony Blaylock by Darius Bushrod examined on The Murder Tapes

Darius Bushrod was sentenced to 75 years in prison for killing Anthony Blaylock. Pic credit: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

The Murder Tapes is in Evansville, Indiana, to investigate the murder of Anthony Blaylock, who was gunned down in a parking lot in the middle of the night by Darius Bushrod in 2017.

On August 27, 2017, in the small hours of the morning, the police were called to an American Legion post in downtown Evansville after receiving reports of shots fired.

When the officers arrived at the parking lot, they found three people injured, along with 32-year-old Anthony Blaylock, who had succumbed to his injuries after being shot multiple times in the torso.

Witnesses told the investigators that Bushrod and Blaylock had been arguing earlier in the night, and bystanders had had to separate the pair. Unfortunately, the two clashed again in the parking lot, which led to the murder.

The police believe that Bushrod had asked an acquaintance of Blaylock’s for $5, and when he was refused, he began arguing with Blaylock.

Witnesses also told officers that throughout the day, a man had been spotted in the area, seemingly, pulling a gun on people at random.

Darius Bushrod was the prime suspect in Anthony Blaylock’s murder

The police had Bushrod down as the prime suspect almost immediately; however, he was not arrested for another few months. The appearance of the killer on nearby surveillance footage was considered key to getting a conviction.

In October 2018, Darius Bushrod was sentenced to a total of 75 years behind bars. He was given 60 years for the murder conviction and received an additional 15 years for using a firearm to commit a felony.

Bushrod was not charged in connection with the injuries sustained by the three bystanders.

The Murder Tapes airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.