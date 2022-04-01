Murder of Anne Kasprzak by Darwin Christopher Bagshaw investigated on A Time To Kill

Darwin Bagshaw eventually admitted to killing Annie Kasprzak. Pic credit: Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Dept.

A Time To Kill is examining the murder of teenager Anne Kasprzak from Riverton, Ohio, who was brutally beaten to death by her boyfriend Darwin Bagshaw in 2012.

Kasprzak’s parents reported their daughter missing from their Riverton home on March 10, 2012. Tragically, the 15-year-old’s remains were pulled out of a river the next day in nearby Draper, UT.

An autopsy revealed that she had died from multiple blunt force injuries to her head. Her forehead had been shattered, and her skull was fractured. She’d been hit extremely hard by an individual consumed by rage and violence.

The cops at first suspected two men in their thirties after a witness said that Kasprzak had attended a party at one of the men’s homes. The witness claimed to have seen the two men assaulting the teenager and taking her out of the house in a rolled-up tarp. However, this subsequently proved to be a false line of inquiry.

Suspicion soon turned to Darwin Bagshaw over Anne Kasprzak murder

The police soon became suspicious of her young boyfriend, 14-year-old Darwin Bagshaw. Phone records revealed a number of calls had taken place between the young couple on the night of the murder.

Then the investigators found Kasprzak’s blood on Bagshaw’s shoes. He tried to claim that Kasprzak had had a nose bleed two weeks before the murder, and that was how the blood was on his shoes; he even had his buddy back up the claim. However, his friend later told the cops it was a lie.

The police learned that Kasprzak had been telling her friends that she was pregnant. It’s thought that on the night she died, she had told Bagshaw she was with child, and he responded by hitting her with a shovel. The autopsy showed that she was not pregnant.

In 2016, the now 18-year-old Bagshaw was awaiting trial for his girlfriend’s murder when he surprised many by deciding to plead guilty. The prosecutors had not offered him a deal. His defense lawyers later claimed that their client had decided to take responsibility for his actions.

Darwin Bagshaw was sentenced to 15 years to life.

