Murder of Alan Canty by John ‘Lucky’ Fry featured on Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry

John Fry was convicted of murdering Alan Canty. Pic credit: stock image

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry: The Id and The Ego is taking a closer look at the murder of Alan Canty by John “Lucky” Fry.

At around 3pm on July 13, 1985, Canty, a well-respected psychologist, called his wife and told her that he would return to their home on Berkshire in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan, at 6pm.

After leaving his office at the Fisher Building in midtown Detroit, he was never seen or heard from again.

That’s when his wife reported the 51-year-old missing.

Several days later, police officials found his vehicle burned in a vacant lot in southwest Detroit.

Investigators later discovered that Canty had been murdered. His body parts, including his head, hands, and feet, were found scattered across town.

Alan Canty was living a double life

After Canty died, his wife and the community were stunned after learning that he was living a secret life.

“Initially, I was in a state of shock,” Canty’s wife said. “I felt numb, like I was sleepwalking. I felt like a robot.”

“It took a long time for what happened to really sink in. Once it did, I went from baffled and confused and sad that he had died, to angry as he**.”

Canty allegedly had a sexual obsession. After work, he would drive to the Cass Corridor neighborhood and solicit prostitutes.

That is also where he met Spens, a then-18-year-old prostitute and heroin addict, and her pimp, Fry.

Throughout their two-year relationship, Canty had given them over $100,000.

John “Lucky” Fry bludgeoned Alan Canty to death

Prosecutors stated that sometime after Canty left work on July 13, 1985, he got into an argument with Fry about helping Spens get off drugs.

Canty was against it because, according to his wife, he wanted people to depend on him.

During the argument, Fry said Canty pushed him, and that’s when he became angry.

Fry took a baseball bat and beat him to death before Spen helped him dismember his body.

John Fry and Dawn Spens are sentenced

Fry was arrested and held at the county jail on a $100,000 bond. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Spens was also arrested and charged with dismemberment.

A jury deliberated for nearly three hours before finding Fry guilty of murdering Canty.

A judge later sentenced Fry to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Spens received a lighter sentence. She was given 10 months followed by three years of probation.

Spens is now married with children, and she is reportedly drug-free.

Fry died in prison in 1995.

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry: The Id and The Ego airs Saturday at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.