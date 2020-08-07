Murder of 22-year-old US Marine’s wife Brittany Killgore in sordid sex game profiled on ID

This week 48 Hours ON ID: NCIS is looking at a particularly depraved case involving torture and murder for self-gratification. A young marine’s wife, Brittany Killgore, was tortured and murdered in Fallbrook, California, in 2012.

In 2012, Brittany was the 22-year-old wife of marine Corey Killgore, who was serving in Afghanistan. However, their marriage had hit rocky ground, and Britney had decided she’d had enough; she wanted to move back home, and she also wanted a divorce.

On April 13, 2012, Brittany had her bags all packed when 47-year-old Staff Sargeant Louis Perez knocked on her door and asked if she wanted to go on a date on a dinner cruise.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Perez was not a close friend with Brittany, but they were acquaintances; however, she turned him down, saying she was about to move. He told her that he would help her move if she went on the date with him.

Britney continued to refuse. She pointed out she knew Perez had a girlfriend, but he then telephoned his girlfriend Dorothy Maragliano, who told Brittany that it was ok for her to go. Dorothy said she couldn’t go on the dinner cruise because of ill health.

Brittany Killgore texted ‘help’ to a friend

Finally, Brittany agreed. She was in Perez’s car for no more than 10 minutes when she messaged a friend with the word “help.”

Four days later, on April 17, Brittany’s naked and strangled body was found dead in a ravine.

The police later learned that Perez had taken her to the Fallbrook home of his girlfriend, Dorothy Maraglino. At the residence, they were then joined by Jessica Lynn Lopez, where the three of them regularly indulged in perverse BDSM sex games.

The police believe that Perez, Maraglino, and Lopez, planned to kill and dismember Brittany “for their sadistic pleasure.” At the home, the cops later discovered a sex dungeon with whips, ropes, sex apparatuses, spiked collars, and a Taser, among other items used for torture.

Perez, Maraglino, and Lopez were each sentenced to life in prison.

More from 48 Hours ON ID: NCIS

Follow the links to read about more murders profiled on 48 Hours On ID.

Wendy Glass, and her lover Larry Framness, tried to murder her husband, Chief Warrant Officer James “Houston” Glass three times without success. Framness threw a grenade at Glass while they were both deployed in Iraq. Houston Glass eventually agreed to a divorce.

Navy Police Officer Zachary Littleton was leading a double life and was cheating on his wife with Samira Watkins. When Watkins became pregnant, he decided to end the affair by strangling her to death.

48 Hours On ID: NCIS airs at 8/7c on Investigation Discovery.