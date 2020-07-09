Mother of three Whitney Bennett murdered by boyfriend William Hill: Dead Reckoning spotlights case

This week on Dead Reckoning, the crew examines the tragic case of Whitney Bennett from Delmar, Maryland, who had her life cut short by her on/off boyfriend, William Hill.

The 23-year-old mother of three children first vanished in December 2010, leaving the authorities and her friends and family scratching their heads, wondering why she would abandon her home and children.

Her disappearance remained a mystery for four months until the police received a tip-off that a body was buried in a wooded area of Somerset county.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

A further breakthrough happened in the case when William Hill, then 23 years old, confessed to committing murder to a fellow inmate in the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he was serving time for sexual abuse charges.

William Hill was aided by his father in covering up the murder

Hill also revealed that his father, Claude Hill, had helped him dispose of the body. This information led to the arrest of Claude Hill, along with a third man, Steven Akers, on charges of being accessories after the fact and obstruction of justice.

Witnesses also reported seeing Wiliam and Claude Hill during December at the location of where Bennett’s remains were discovered.

Another witness came forward to say they had helped Akers install trail cameras near where Bennett’s body was buried, which were allegedly to track movement around the shallow grave.

William Hill was initially charged in April 2011 before being convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in June 2012. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney Matthew A. Maciarello congratulated the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and the Wicomico County Bureau of Investigation for all their work in bringing a killer to justice.

More from Dead Reckoning

Last week on Dead Reckoning, mother and daughter Robin and Mani Aldridge were beaten to death, and their remains set on fire as they lay in their home in Charlottesville, Virginia. The killer was Gene Washington, who had been in a relationship with 17-year-old Mani.

Mary Ann Bragg beat her husband, Tom Bragg, to death with a blunt object and tried to blame the crime on a home invasion. Police became suspicious when she showed more concern for Tom’s life insurance policy than for her husband’s welfare.

Dead Reckoning airs Thursday’s at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.