Southern Gothic looks at the case of Phyllis Malone, a young mother who was gunned down at a gas station in Memphis, Tennessee, by the man she had recently begun having an affair with, Chancy Jones.

Jones was three years with the Memphis Police Department when he began an affair with Phyllis Malone.

Their fling had only been going on for several weeks when on September 8, 2008, the pair met at a gas station and got into a heated argument.

Phyllis Malone and Clancy Jones argued over an abortion

Malone informed Jones that she was pregnant with his child and that she was going to tell his wife. Jones demanded that she get an abortion.

It’s then alleged that as Malone went to leave, Jones shot her three times at point-blank range.

Worried that the police would make a connection between the two using phone records, he took her cellphone from her car and later threw it in a river.

In court, Jones would later claim that he shot her out of fear she was going to run him over.

Jones fled the scene, and Malone’s lifeless body was discovered by a delivery driver the next day. She was slumped in her front seat.

An autopsy ruled that she wasn’t pregnant.

Jones reported for his shift the next day and was questioned by homicide detectives while on duty. After intense questioning, he finally admitted to murdering Malone.

Jones, 37, was convicted of second-degree murder for the crime and sentenced to 24 years in prison without parole.

