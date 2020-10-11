Melissa Miller murdered roommate LeAnn ‘Annie’ Meyer after argument turned violent: Signs of a Psychopath

Signs of a Psychopath is traveling to Denver, Colorado, to examine the case of 51-year-old Annie Meyer, who was missing for four months before her remains were found in the woods of Park County, CO.

The killer turned out to be Melissa Miller, her friend, roommate, and one-time lover.

In February 2010, colleagues of LeAnn “Annie” Meyer reported her missing when she failed to turn up for work.

At the time, Meyer was living with Melissa Miller, who had been a former lover but was now just a friend and a roommate. Naturally, the police wished to question her about the disappearance, but they found her uncooperative. She denied having anything to do with her disappearance and outright refused to talk to the police.

A few months later, Miller finally admitted the truth when Meyer’s remains were discovered in the woods in Park County. She said the pair had spent a few days arguing over the payment of repair work that Miller had wanted to have done. The argument flared up again as they were taking a drive through the mountains.

At some point, Miller claims that her friend either “poked” for “hit” her, which led to her retaliating by hitting Meyer on the head with her walking stick. The victim began to bleed and then stopped breathing.

Argument between Annie Meyer and Melissa Miller turned violent

Miller says she attempted to stem the flow of blood but was unable to do so. She then rolled her so-called friend’s body away from the road and down a hill, before driving away. She says she quickly returned, but could not find her, so again drove away.

She also said she returned to the spot two weeks later, but still couldn’t find the body. She admitted to the cops that she had never called out to Meyer and had never sought help for her.

The murderer explained to the detectives, “It was the stress of all kinds of things that were going on for Annie and for me. It was intense for both of us.”

In November 2013, the 55-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to twenty years in prison.

