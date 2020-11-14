Max Factor fortune heir Andrew Luster drugged and raped 3 women: ID investigates

Crime author James Patterson is back on Investigation Discovery, and this time he’s taking a look at the case of rapist Andrew Luster.

Luster was the great-grandson of cosmetics mogul Max Factor. He lived the lifestyle of a Californian playboy on his $1 million trust fund and the knowledge of a vast inheritance coming his way.

Unfortunately, this playboy had a very dark secret. In 2000, his party lifestyle came crashing down when a college student went to the police to report him for drugging and raping her at his home.

When the police started investigating Luster, they found he had drugged three women with the date-rape drug GHB and raped them while they were passed out.

Luster had provided his own damning evidence as he had videotaped each of the vicious assaults. During one of the attacks, Luster turned to the camera and can be heard saying, “That’s exactly what I like in my room: a passed-out beautiful girl.” The heir was charged with rape and sexual battery.

Luster left custody after managing to pay a bail fee of $1 million. He was expected to reappear for a trial in January 2003, but he failed to show up. His trial went ahead, nonetheless, and he was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 124 years in prison.

Andrew Luster was captured by Dog the Bounty Hunter

Luster had fled to Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, where he reportedly continued to surf and live the high life. That is until he was captured by none other than Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman.

The Hawaii-based celebrity bounty hunter had been tracking Luster for months, and in June, Dog and his team had tracked the heir to Puerto Vallarta, where they managed to bundle the rapist into their car. However, just before they reached the airport, the Mexican police stopped the car and arrested everybody.

Chapman and his team were charged with kidnapping and were imprisoned. This was later reduced to a misdemeanor, and eventually, Chapman was allowed to slip back into the United States.

Meanwhile, the Mexican authorities extradited Luster to California to begin his 124-year sentence.

Initially, the Californian Supreme Court and the US Supreme Court refused to allow him to appeal due to his decision to flee to Mexico. However, in 2014, it was agreed to reduce his sentence to 50 years. He will be eligible for parole from 2026.

