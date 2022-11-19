Maria ‘LuLu’ Sosa featured on Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry in murder-for-hire plot against husband Ramon Sosa

Maria Sosa, also known as “LuLu,” was convicted of trying to kill her husband, Ramon Sosa, in a murder-for-hire plot. Pic credit: Montgomery County Jail

Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry is featuring the case of Maria “LuLu” Sosa, who attempted to hire a hitman to kill her husband, Ramon Sosa, in a murder-for-hire plot.

Ramon and LuLu met at a club in 2007; they were married three years later and started a business called Woodlands Boxing and Fitness off Rayford Road in Montgomery County, Texas.

But after nearly five years of marriage, the couple, who didn’t have any children together, decided to call it quits.

Ramon said he thought LuLu was okay with leaving the relationship with half of everything, but that wasn’t the case.

She wanted him dead to possibly collect the life insurance money, according to Ramon.

When he found out that LuLu had plans to hire a hitman to kill him, he began working with the police.

Montgomery County police officials set up a sting operation to bring LuLu Sosa to justice

On July 20, 2015, an undercover police officer, whom LuLu believed to be a hitman, met with her in the parking lot of the Academy Sports and Outdoors.

He asked if she wanted him to beat up her husband, and she said no. She wanted him dead.

She said, “He’s better off dead.”

LuLu gave him $500 as a down payment, along with her husband’s wedding ring.

Once the job was complete, LuLu told him she would pay him an additional $2,000 and that she would also give him her husband’s truck.

Two days later, the undercover officer called LuLu and told her that Ramon was dead.

LuLu Sosa staged his own death

At their second meeting, he showed her a photo of Ramon’s dead body in a ditch with a gunshot wound to the head.

Not knowing the photo was fake and that her husband was still alive, LuLu allegedly smiled, shook his hand, and gave him money before she exited the vehicle.

Body cam footage captured the moment police arrested her at Woodlands Boxing and Fitness.

LuLu was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and held on a $1 million bond.

She was charged with solicitation of capital murder.

LuLu Sosa took a plea deal

She would have been facing life in prison, but after agreeing with prosecutors, LuLu was charged with solicitation of second-degree murder.

On October 11, 2016, she pleaded guilty, and a judge sentenced her to 20 years in prison.

Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry airs on Saturdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.