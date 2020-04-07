kaIn 1994, at Lake Orion in Michigan, Kevin Boyd Sr. was savagely murdered in his home. The culprits were his ex-wife Lynn Boyd and his sixteen-year-old son Kevin Boyd Jr.

Kevin Boyd Sr. was stabbed over 20 times and beaten to death with a baseball bat. His killers had hoped to collect on a $500,000 life insurance policy.

Kevin Jr. had suffered a difficult upbringing, dealing with alcoholic parents and physical abuse. He had even attempted suicide after his parents divorced.

Lynn Boyd recruited her 16-year-old son to take part in the murder

When his mother, Lynn, told him that his life would improve after his father’s death, he later said, “I have to say that I think that was appealing to me.”

While Boyd Jr. was not at the murder scene, the 16-year-old knew of his mother’s plan. He told her when his father would be sleeping in a chair and gave her the keys to the apartment.

He had the opportunity to warn his father and later tried to cover up his involvement in the crime. Under Michigan law, aiding and abetting a killing, such as providing keys, can result in a murder conviction.

“It was premeditated, calculated, and cold. It weighs in favor of irreparable corruption,” said Paul Walton, an assistant Oakland County prosecutor.

Mother and son were tried separately, but both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Kevin Boyd was resentenced in 2019 under new laws that require life without parole punishment to be used in only extreme circumstances. He was sentenced to 25 – 60 years, and he has a parole hearing this year.

