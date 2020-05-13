Leanna Shoulders was working in a Nashville hotel when she was shot by teenage robbers

Deadly Recall continues to document the cases of Nashville PD officer Detective Pat Postiglione and this week; it’s the tragic murder of Leanna Shoulders, who was a night clerk at a hotel in February 1993 when she was murdered in a robbery that went badly wrong.

Leanna Shoulders was just 25-years-old when she was shot dead as she worked a shift at the Days Inn in Nashville. She died from a single shot to the back. Police said she was trying to flee the scene.

Her killers were four teenage boys and one adult who made off with $375.

A handwritten signed copy of rap song, which was described as “anti-police,” was found approximately 100 yards from the scene of the crime by a police dog. It was this discovery that ultimately led to Leanna’s killers.

The copy of the rap song bore the name of 14-year-old Eric Allen, which led the police to three of his young partner’s in crime, Jason Clark, 15, and Stephen Peak and Frederick Harris, both 14.

The boys confessed to the crime and went to juvenile court, where prosecutors sought to try them as adults meaning a prison sentence of life.

A fifth suspect, Emmanuel Edwards, went on the run

The fifth and older suspect was arrested a few months later in Madison, Wisconsin. Emmanuel Edwards, 28, was collared by cops after he conducted another armed robbery on an elderly woman in Madison.

He had been using the alias Donald Brown, but after a fingerprint check, the FBI identified him as Edwards. The teens claimed that the robbery was Edwards’s idea and that they were mostly acting as lookouts.

Edwards had a lengthy criminal record that featured many armed robberies starting when he was 17-years-old.

The mother of Leanna, Johnnie Hough wrote of her daughter’s death in The Tennessean newspaper: “My life will not ever, ever be the same. I’ll never be able to hug her again.”

Clark wrote a letter to Hough asking for forgiveness, and she responded by saying, “If they could straighten their life up, I could probably forgive them.”

More from Deadly Recall

Follow the links to read about more of Detective Pat Postiglione’s cases profiled on Deadly Recall.

Bruce Mendenhall, aka The Truck Stop Killer, has been implicated in up to ten murders across the nation. Det. Postiglione identified his truck on surveillance footage, which led to an arrest, which finally brought the killer’s reign of terror to an end.

Steve McNair was a former NFL quarterback who was a former quarterback for the Tennesse Titans and was well known for his efforts to give back to his community. In 2004 his mistress murdered him before turning the gun on herself in a murder/suicide.

Deadly Recall airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.