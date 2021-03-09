Lauren Dumolo vanished from her Florida home in June 2020: In Pursuit: The Missing investigates

Lauren Dumolo has been missing from her home in Cape Coral, Florida, since June 2020. Pic credit: @bringlaurenhome/Instagram

In Pursuit: The Missing is investigating the disappearance of Lauren Dumolo, who is believed to have vanished without a trace from the vicinity of her apartment in Cape Coral, Florida, in the summer of 2020.

Lauren was just 29-years-old when she vanished, leaving behind her 5-year-old daughter. Her family and friends say she had no reason to leave everything behind.

On June 19, 2020, Lauren Dumolo seemingly disappeared without a trace. The last person to see her alive was a maintenance man who told investigators that she’d stopped him to ask if he knew about any cheap apartments.

Her boyfriend, Gabriel Pena, last saw her that morning just before he went to work. A few hours later, Lauren or someone using her cellphone called her boyfriend’s phone on a Facebook call, but he had been unable to answer at the time. Since then, there has been no sign of Lauren.

Her cellphone was located in her apartment, but her purse was found at the Four Freedoms Park, where she went almost daily to sit by the water and meditate. The park is within half a mile from her apartment.

Chillingly, one of her shirts was discovered in the park approximately a week after her disappearance. The police reportedly said a homeless man had “kicked it up in the sand.”

Investigators are still hoping for some info on Lauren Dumolo

Cape Coral Detective Nick Malone has emphasized how seriously the police department is taking Lauren’s disappearance: “The entire major crimes unit of Cape Coral has been involved. We have completed multiple interviews on people. We have interviewed people of interest over and over again.”

Malone added that the investigators still hoped to find a fresh lead. In the meantime, the family has also hired a private investigator to help look into her whereabouts.

Lauren is 5 feet tall and weighed 110 lbs when she disappeared. She has brown eyes, and her hair is light brown but was dyed blonde when she vanished.

She also has three tattoos; one on her right side that reads “Namaste,” a second reading “NY” on her pelvis, and a third which portrays rosary beads on her ankle.

Anyone with any information on Lauren’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239) 574-3223. There is an $8,000 reward for any info that leads to her return.

