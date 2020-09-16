Larry Nassar and Brian Earl Taylor are among many highlighted on Chaos In Court on ID

This week on Investigation Discovery, Chaos in Court shows us some of the most bizarre and compelling viral clips from a selection of court cases.

The show will be examining a number of scandalous instances, but there are two particularly notable cases. The first involves an attack on USA Gymnastics doctor and serial sexual predator, Larry Nassar, and the second concerns singing convict Brian Earl Taylor, who made headlines by performing a cover version of an Adele song at his trial.

Larry Nassar was at the center of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal when he was accused of sexually assaulting up to 250 young women and girls over a period of decades. Some of his victims included Olympic gold medal winners.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

The doctor used his position of trust to molest many of America’s top athletes. At his trial, more than 150 women came forward to testify against the sexual predator.

He was accused of performing “hocus-pocus” medicine, which allowed him to molest children even when their parents were in the room.

Various complaints were made about the doctor over the years, but nothing was taken seriously until USA Gymnastics finally took action against the pedophile in 2015.

An investigation by federal authorities unearthed evidence that he had acquired child pornography, a charge for which he was eventually sentenced to 60 years in prison. For his crimes of sexual assault, he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in jail, meaning he will die behind bars.

Read More Murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg by William Earl Talbott profiled on ID

The show examines the moment a father of three of his victims lunged at Nassar in a bizarre courtroom attack.

Brian Earl Taylor is the singing convict

In 2015 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Brian Earl Taylor put a gun to his former friend’s stomach and demanded he hand over his medicinal marijuana.

Taylor was caught red-handed and was subsequently convicted of illegally carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful imprisonment. He was sentenced to two years in state prison for illegally carrying a concealed weapon and 18 months to 15 years for the unlawful imprisonment charge. Five other charges against him were dropped.

At Taylor’s sentencing at the Washtenaw County court in March 2016, he chose to address the court with a song. In a YouTube clip that subsequently went viral, he sang his own version of the Adele track, Sorry.

Using Adele’s music but with his own lyrics, he sang an apology to the victim, his mother, and the Judge. It was reportedly such a fine rendition that 1.6 million viewed the video of him singing, and Snoop Dogg even shared it.

Unfortunately for Taylor, he still had to go to prison; however, he has since been released and is hoping for more musical success, having learned to play the keyboard while in jail.

More from Investigation Discovery

Follow the links to read about crimes profiled on ID.

Serial killer Efren Salvidar aka The Angel of Death operated for years in a Los Angeles hospital, where he would inject his unsuspecting victims with drugs that murdered them. Charged with six deaths, some believe he could have killed up to 200 of his patients.

Donald “Pee Wee” Gaskins was convicted of nine murders spanning the 1960s to the 1980s in South Carolina, but he claimed to have killed up to 110 people. His attacks were particularly sadistic as he liked to keep his victims alive and torture them for as long as possible.

Chaos In Court airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.