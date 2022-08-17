Killing of Marie Carlson by Pastor James Flanders examined on Devil in Suburbia

James Flanders finally admitted to killing Marie Carlson. Pic credit: Florida Dept. of Corrections

Devil in Suburbia on ID is investigating the death of Marie Carlson, who was killed by a popular preacher James Flanders in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

In October 2011, 37-year-old Carlson was living with Pastor Flanders and his wife, Tanya Flanders, as what the pastor would later describe as a sister wife.

This polygamous relationship led to Carlson giving birth to Flanders’s baby. Not long after giving birth, Carlson disappeared and was never seen alive again.

On October 24, Carlson’s ex-husband, who lived nearby with their 8-year-old daughter, reported her missing. The police spoke to Flanders, who told them that Carlson had run out on them the week before. He implied that she had abandoned them and her baby and fled town.

However, the police considered Carlson’s disappearance highly suspicious. Her clothes and belongings were left in the house, and there was no reason for her to leave her daughter and baby behind. There was also approximately $1000 in her bank account.

Finally, Carlson’s cellphone hadn’t pinged outside Fort Walton Beach since she vanished.