Kidnap and murder of Andrew Derenzy by Devon Hall investigated on American Detective

Devon Hall (L) and Rashad Revels were both arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of Andrew Derenzy. Pic credit: NC Dept. of Corrections

American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda is investigating the murder of teenager Andrew Jacob Derenzy who was kidnapped and killed by six men near Hope Mills, North Carolina, in 2016. Ultimately it was Devon Hall who was convicted of killing the young man.

On May 27, 2016, Andrew Derenzy was just 16-years-old when he was forced from the home of a friend and taken to an empty dirt lot in Hope Mills, to the south of Fayetteville, NC. He was bound up and shot to death by Devon Hall.

Derenzy had been living with his sister and her husband at the time, and they became concerned when he had failed to come home after work. The previous day he had told his brother-in-law that he was having car trouble but would ask his friends for help.

On the morning when his family realized he was missing, Derenzy’s sister noticed that $120 had been withdrawn from a family account. At the time, she had thought it highly unusual that her brother would take the cash without asking.

On the morning of May 28, the police found Derenzy’s remains; he had been beaten up and shot at least twice. The cops also stated that he had been robbed of $120.

Six men were arrested in Andrew Derenzy case

The police investigation then uncovered a conspiracy among friends that led to the arrest of six young men over the following couple of weeks. Initially, Devon Hall and Rashad Revels were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. The police also picked up Daniel Hall, Devon’s brother, and charged him with accessory to murder; he was supposed to have been a close friend of Derenzy’s.

Further arrests included Ian Robinson, who was also charged with murder, and brothers, Darius and Daante Walker, who were both charged with accessory to murder.

The exact motive for the murder remains unclear, but the cops have said that narcotics certainly played a part, and there have been rumors that the men may have been involved in gangland activity and that Derenzy may have disrespected gang members.

Ultimately it was concluded that Devon Hall had been the one who pulled the trigger and killed Derenzy. He was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Revels was convicted of kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 14 years in total. Daniel Hall, Robinson, and the Walker brothers were all sentenced to several years on kidnapping convictions.

