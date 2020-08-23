Kevin Davis calmly and brutally murdered mom Beverly Hill: Case profile on ID

Signs of a Psychopath on ID is investigating the disturbing case of Kevin Davis, who murdered and defiled his mother Kimberly Hill in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2014.

On March 27, 2014, 17-year-old Davis told his mom that he was bored with life and hated everybody; therefore, he requested her permission to kill himself.

Kimberly, 50, who worked as a carer in a hospice, was as horrified as any mother would be when their child told them they wanted to kill themselves. She tried to talk him out of it.

At some point in the conversation, it appears that Davis snapped and made a decision to kill his mother. He later explained to detectives that he tried to strangle her with a cord from a games console. But when that “didn’t really work,” he went looking for a hammer and bashed in her skull 20 times.

After he’d killed Kimberly, he undressed her and sexually assaulted her. He joked to the police, “yeah, I lost my virginity to a corpse.” He left his mom’s body naked from the waist down and posed her in a sexually suggestive position.

Davis told the police that he had then decided to wait for his sister to come home so he could kill her too. However, she had a lucky escape because he decided he’d had his “fill of killing.”

He decided to leave Corpus Christi on his bicycle, which he did cycling down some train tracks. However, a short time later, he walked to a nearby town and knocked on a couple’s door. He asked for a telephone so that he could turn himself in.

Kevin Davis calmly confessed to everything

When interviewed by the cops, Davis calmly and coldly admitted to everything he’d done. He also said that he loved his mom but didn’t regret killing her. When asked why he’d killed her, he said, “I’m just a terrible, disgusting person.”

He also told investigators that he deserved to be locked up for 100 years. He said, “I’m not mentally disturbed. I’m sane. I know what I did. I don’t have standards. I don’t have morals. A body’s a body. A piece of meat.”

In October 2014, he was sentenced to life in prison.

Signs Of A Psychopath airs at 10:30/11:30 on Investigation Discovery.