Kenneth Allen Keith committed a triple-murder in small-town Kentucky: See No Evil investigates

Kenneth Allen Keith was sentenced to life in prison for a triple-homicide. Pic credit: Boyle County Sheriff’s Office

This week, See No Evil is in the small town of Danville, Kentucky, to investigate a robbery and triple murder at a pawn shop perpetrated by former pastor Kenneth Allen Keith in 2013.

Keith was a pastor at a Baptist church in Burnside, KY, and was also a pawnshop owner in the nearby town of Somerset, Ky. However, on September 20, 2013, he also became a murderer when he entered another pawn shop in Danville and blasted the couple who owned the store.

Michael Hockensmith, 35; his wife, Angela Hockensmith, 38, were shot dead along with 60-year-old gold broker Daniel Smith. Tragically, the shooting was witnessed by the Hockensmith’s 9-year-old son, who dialed 911; his 1-year-old sister was also present in the store; thankfully, neither of them was physically injured.

Keith had actually been a past owner of the pawn shop, and his main motive appears to have been robbery. His crime was aided by his knowledge of the layout of the store.

Unfortunately for Keith, eye-witnesses spotted him leaving the store and were able to give the cops an approximate description. His car was also recorded on surveillance footage.

He tried to explain away his presence in Danville at the time of the murders by claiming he was on a trip to buy medication that was only available in that particular town. Fortunately, the investigators were able to see through his lies, and he was arrested several weeks after the murders.

The Hockensmith’s son told officers that the gunman had been wearing a fake beard; he could easily tell because the synthetic hair was clearly missing from the spots under the ears. The cops actually found a razor in Keith’s possession that contained the shaved fake hair.

The police also found evidence suggesting Keith had practiced firing the murder weapon out the back of his pawn shop in Somerset.

Keith found himself facing the death penalty; however, he avoided that fate when he pleaded guilty to the murders. Instead, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole.

