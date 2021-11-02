Jorge Rico-Ruvira is suspected of murder on In Pursuit with John Walsh

Jorge Rico-Ruvira is suspected of committing first-degree murder in Roswell, New Mexico. Pic credit: FBI

In Pursuit with John Walsh is investigating the case of Jorge Rico-Ruvira, who is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, in Roswell, New Mexico.

On January 7, 2020, concerned family members of Mauricio-Sanchez found the 27-year-olds body in her Roswell home. She had been strangled. There were signs of a struggle, and the house’s wardrobes and cupboards had been cleared out.

Mauricio-Sanchez’s partner, Rico-Ruvira, had fled the scene with their young son, 3-year-old Osiel Ernesto Rico.

The cops suspect that Rico-Ruvira escaped across the Mexican border with his son. He is a Mexican citizen and was in the US illegally.

The fugitive is wanted on a murder charge and child abuse charges. An Amber Alert was issued for the three-year-old when the cops realized he was missing. There is also an outstanding charge of aggravated battery against him for choking Mauricio-Sanchez a few months before her murder.

In October 2021, the New Mexico police announced that Osiel Ernesto Rico had been located safe and sound. At the time, the FBI and the New Mexico State Police refused to reveal where the child had been found and also declined to say whether or not they had new information on the relocation of his father. The case appears to remain open.

Cops suspect Jorge Rico-Ruvira is in Mexico

According to the FBI, the suspected killer has strong ties to the areas of Zacatecas and Jalisco in Mexico. And he may be driving a maroon 2003 GMC Yukon with a New Mexico license plate MNF-231.

Rico-Ruvira is in his mid-30s and stands at 5 feet 8. He weighed 150 pounds at the time of disappearance, and he has black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that might lead to the arrest or extradition of Jorge Rico-Ruvira.

In Pursuit with John Walsh airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.