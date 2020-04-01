On this week’s In Pursuit With John Walsh, the main focus of the team is tracking down the perpetrator of the shocking Delphi murders.

In a double homicide that shocked the quiet, tight-knit town of Delphi in rural central Indiana, two eighth-grade girls Abby Williams,13, and Libby German, 14, had their lives taken from them on February 13, 2017.

The pair were enjoying a day off school and went for a hike in the woods; unfortunately, they never came home. An extensive search started right away involving many different agencies; they scoured the woods for hour after hour without any luck.

The next day two bodies were found several hundred yards from an old abandoned railroad bridge. It was confirmed on February 15, 2017, that they belonged to Abby Williams and Libby German.

The police have an unidentified suspect

The police have an unknown suspect; they recovered Libby’s cellphone, which had grainy footage of a man walking across the railroad bridge. The phone also contained a recording of a man saying, “guys… down the hill.”

Libby’s grandmother, Becky Patty, told ABC News that she had wanted to work for the FBI when she grew up, and it appears the enterprising 14-year-old might have done what she could to identify their killer.

Watch the video below to see the footage and hear the recording.

Police released the footage and recording to the public in case anyone recognized the suspect’s gait, stature, or voice.

Police also released a sketch of what they think the suspect might look like.

The suspect is believed to be anywhere from 18-years-old to 40. His height is thought to be 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 10, and he weighs roughly 180 to 220 pounds. He has a distinctive gait.

