Subscribe to our True Crime newsletter!

John Walsh and his son Callahan are off in pursuit of more villains this week on Investigation Discovery. Alejandro Castillo is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder of a co-worker in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016.

Leticia Smith, a suspect in the murder of her husband Antoine Smith, is the second fugitive featured on this week’s show.

Fugitive No. 1: Alejandro Castillo

Castillo is accused of murdering Truc Quan “Sandy” Ly Le with a single shot to the head in a wooded area in Carrabus County in North Carolina. Castillo may have owed Le a quantity of money and met up with her under the pretense of paying her back.

However, investigators believe he forced her to empty her bank account and then shot her dead. He then stole her car before abandoning it at a bus station in Phoenix, Arizona.

The FBI believes Castillo crossed the border into Mexico and is probably hiding there today. They have offered a reward of $100,000 for any information on his whereabouts.

Read More Fugitives Juan Lazaro Abrego and Derek Dean featured on In Pursuit with John Walsh

He is 21-years-old, 5 foot 6, and weighs approximately 180 to 190 pounds. Castillo should be considered armed and dangerous.

Fugitive no. 2: Leticia Smith

Police in San Bernardino County, CA, went to Antoine Smith’s home in May 2015 to perform a welfare check after he failed to turn up for work several days in a row. They found him dead.

Police believe his wife, Leticia Smith, murdered him and fled with her two daughters Isabel, 8, and 4-year-old Abigail.

Neighbors told police they had heard a loud banging noise like a shotgun being fired coming from the house. Another neighbor said that the last time he’d seen Antoine alive, he’d been arguing with his wife. Leticia’s mother has said her daughter had felt trapped in her marriage.

Police believe Leticia Smith fled with her daughters in a 2010 silver Honda Accord. She should be considered armed and dangerous.

More from In Pursuit with John Walsh

Follow the links to read about other fugitives been hunted down by John Walsh and son Cal. There’s the case of Lester Eubanks, a murderer, who has been on the run since 1973 after escaping from correctional officers while Christmas shopping on leave from jail.

Or the case of Jory Worthen who ruthlessly murdered his girlfriend Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son, Marshall, in June 2019.

Catch In Pursuit With John Walsh at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.