Jesse Ross and Alexis Scott are two young people who disappeared in Illinois: The Missing investigates

The Missing on ID is investigating the disappearances of Jesse Ross and Alexis Scott, who both vanished without a trace, over ten years apart, in Illinois.

Jesse Ross was a Kansas City based student who had traveled to Chicago for a few days when he suddenly went missing in 2006.

Alexis Scott was a young single mother from Peoria who attended a house party and was never heard from again.

The disappearance of Jesse Ross

Jesse was a sophomore at the University of Missouri Kansas City and had just been offered a permanent paid position on a Kansas City radio station when he decided to attend a mock United Nations conference in Chicago.

The 19-year-old had it all to live for and had no reason to run away.

He was to spend four days at the conference in Chicago, and the last time he spoke to his mother was to say that he was enjoying his time there.

At approximately 2 am on Nov. 21, 2006, the mock UN was having a late meeting, which Jesse attended. At some point, they took a 30-minute break, and Jesse was spotted leaving the building by a side door; it was just a 10-minute walk back to his hotel. He was never seen again.

The next morning, Jesse’s friends realized he’d never made it back to the hotel. The authorities were informed, and the Chicago PD mounted a massive search involving helicopters and divers. Unfortunately, no trace of him was found.

There was no more activity on his cell phone or on his credit card. The police say they have found no evidence of foul play and believe he may have fallen into the Chicago River. But the case remains unsolved and open.

The Disappearance of Alexis Scott

On September 22, 2017, 20-year-old Alexis Scott was out partying with friends when she was dropped off at a house party in her hometown of Peoria, Illinois. It’s not known how or when she left the party or if she was with anybody.

Alexis had occasionally stayed away from home for a few days but her mother, April Allen, became increasingly concerned as time passed by. Allen noticed that her daughter’s social media accounts had remained inactive.

When the Peoria police were notified, they instigated a search of the area and performed numerous interviews. Unfortunately, no information or sign of Alexis has so far been forthcoming.

The hosts of the house party have cooperated with the police after initially being reluctant to answer questions. They claim they only vaguely knew Alexis and don’t know what happened to her.

She is described as being 5’1” tall and about 140 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. When she disappeared, she was wearing light-colored blue jeans, a black zip-up hoodie with pink designs, and her hair was in a ponytail.

