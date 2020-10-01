Jermaine Richards murdered girlfriend Alyssiah Martin and dismembered her remains: Impact of Murder

This week on Impact of Murder, the team is investigating the brutal murder of university student Alyssiah Martin by her boyfriend, Jermaine Richards, in 2013 in Connecticut.

On April 19, 2013, Alyssiah disappeared after getting into her boyfriend’s car just outside the Eastern Connecticut State University campus, where she was a sophomore student.

An extensive search for the young woman ensued. Her mother later spoke of the search as lasting day and night as they combed neighborhood after neighborhood. The statewide search lasted twenty-seven days and, tragically, ended after the grisly discovery of partial remains in some woods near Trumbull, CT, about a mile from Richards’s Bridgeport home.

In the days following the disappearance, investigators began interviewing Alyssiah’s boyfriend of four years. During the interviews, they initially found Richards to be agitated and impatient. But as the interview continued, he shut down completely and refused to cooperate.

The police concluded that Alyssiah had tried to end the relationship with Richards, which had caused him to become enraged. The cops said he abducted Alyssiah and killed her before dismembering and scattering her remains.

Alyssiah’s friends called Richards jealous and possessive

At Richards’s trial, his former girlfriend’s family and friends took the stand to argue that he had been possessive and jealous towards Alyssiah, and at times, he’d even caused her physical harm.

Richards’s lawyers argued that the evidence was circumstantial and that there had been no witnesses and no way to tell when and where the sophomore student had been murdered. Richards was put on trial three times; the first two ended in hung juries, but the third led to his conviction for murder.

In March 2018, the 35-year-old Richards was sentenced to 60 years in prison without any parole. When the judge asked him if he had anything to say, he responded with: “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the most high will rest in the shadow of the almighty.”

This caused Alyssiah’s stepfather, John Rich, to lose his temper and begin shouting obscenities at the murderer. Before the judicial marshals cautioned Rich, he shouted, “You need to rot in hell; you showed no remorse.”

Impact of Murder airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.