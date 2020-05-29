Jermaine Glover murdered his roommate and girlfriend Misty Carter

In October 2009, the remains of Misty Carter were discovered on the Blue Ridge Parkway, a scenic highway that runs through the Smoky Mountains in North Carolina.

The 21-year-old was lying by the side of the road. Misty was nude apart from a head wrapping, and somebody had tried to set her corpse on fire. The murderer would turn out to be her boyfriend, Jermaine Deprie Glover.

Misty Carter and Glover were living together in his trailer and had been in a relationship for several months. However, it’s now believed that the pair had not been intimate for a long time and were seeing other people. Misty is thought to have been pregnant by another man.

A neighbor heard Jermaine Glover arguing with Misty Carter

On the night Misty was murdered, sounds of arguing from the pair awoke neighbor Roger Burns. The neighbor then claimed he heard a “hollering” coming from Misty, which was followed by silence.

He later saw Glover back his truck up to the deck of the trailer and then drive off. The following morning the neighbor described how he saw Glover’s vehicle dripping with water, despite the fact, there had been no rain that night.

A few hours after Burns had seen Glover drive off, a witness passed his truck on the highway and later identified Glover as the driver. Three miles later, the same witness discovered Misty’s remains lying on the road.

When Glover was put on trial, it ended in the jury being deadlocked, unable to reach a unanimous decision. At the second trial in 2013, prosecutors dropped the first-degree murder charge and opted for second-degree murder instead.

He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 13 to 16 years in prison; he was given credit for time served.

