Jason Hines is wanted on charges of sexual abuse of minors: In Pursuit With John Walsh joins the hunt

Jason Hines is wanted for sexually assaulting minors in Mesa, Arizona. Pic credit: Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office

In Pursuit With John Walsh is investigating the case of Jason Alvin Hines, who is wanted by the police in Mesa, Arizona, on suspicion of sexually assaulting multiple minors. The cops also wish to speak to him about the disappearance of his wife, Sandee Hines.

Hines was arrested in 2017 and was charged with molesting at least three girls. The victims were the daughters of a family friend and two women he had met on internet dating websites.

The police say that in 2009, the fugitive touched a teenage girl while in a hot tub with other children present. He is alleged to have threatened to harm the child’s mother if she reported his sickening behavior. The girl told the investigators that it was not the first time he had molested her.

In 2013, Hines was also accused of inappropriately touching the pre-teen daughter of a woman he had begun dating. He denied the charges claiming that he was checking to see if the child had wet the bed.

And in 2016, he was again accused of touching and taking photos of the pre-adolescent daughter of a woman he had met on a dating website.

In 2017, the cops finally arrested him on two charges of child molestation, sexual conduct with a minor, and indecent exposure.

Jason Hines has disappeared

However, Hines managed to escape while out on bond and has avoided sentencing. He’s been on the run since approximately March 2020. His wife, Sandee Hines, went missing around the same time, meaning the cops also want to question him about her disappearance.

Hines is 41 years old and stands at 6 feet, and weighs approx. 220lbs. He is bald, has brown eyes, and has tattoos on his right arm. He is an experienced outdoorsman who likes camping.

Hines is originally from Waterloo, Iowa, and is known to have family there. He also has family and friends in East Mesa, Az, and in Apache Junction, Az.

There is a $1000 cash reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

