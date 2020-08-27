James ‘Martin’ Robert vanished without a trace from Boone NC: ID investigates

In an ID one-off special, the tragic disappearance of college student James ‘Martin’ Roberts from the Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, in April 2016 will be examined.

Martin was last seen on April 21, 2016, at the university campus; surveillance footage from a bus spotted him at about noon, chatting to his cousin as he walked near the university’s Convocation Center.

The popular student had told his roommates that he was heading to the university library, but after the brief conversation with his cousin, he walked off and has not been seen since.

Investigators were surprised to learn he’d left his smartphone, iPad, laptop, wallet, and bank card in his Boone apartment.

Martin Roberts was behaving out of character

Friends and family say that they had noticed some changes in Martin in the months before his disappearance. From Spring 2016, roughly midway through the semester, Martin suddenly stopped showing up on campus and also stopped logging on to retrieve assignments. This was a student that had mostly achieved good grades up to this point.

He also abruptly dropped out of internet communities in which he’d been an active member.

In fact, he had been having an internet chat with two fraternity brothers when he suddenly fell silent. The pair were so concerned they went around to his off-campus apartment to check on him.

After investigating their friend’s room, they reported him missing to the authorities. Along with his laptop, cellphone, and wallet, he had also left a somewhat cryptic note.

The note’s details have mostly been kept private by the family, but it was described as a farewell of sorts. He stated he was leaving and said he was disappointed in himself. Unfortunately, he did not say where he was going. The police have not classed it as a suicide note.

After a battle with Apple, the authorities could access his iPhone data, but unfortunately, this yielded no clues as to his whereabouts.

The police also found a bag of unprescribed anti-depressant pills, even though Martin had never been diagnosed with depression.

Martin would be in his mid 20’s by now. He is 5 foot 10 and weighed approx 145 pounds when he disappeared. He has blue eyes, brown hair, and a slim build.

He was wearing a black short sleeve Appalachian State windbreaker, khaki shorts, gray New Balance shoes, and a white golf visor hat. He has two distinct tattoos: mountains on his left forearm and a quote from a song by musician Bob Marley on his rib cage.

If anybody has any information about Martin, they should phone Crimestoppers at (828) 268-6959.

Disappeared in Appalachia airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.