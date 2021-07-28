Investigation Discovery has announced a new podcast based on the Disappeared TV series

Disappeared aims to find out what happened to individuals who mysteriously vanished. Pic credit: ID

Investigation Discovery has announced the release of a Disappeared podcast based on its hit TV series that aims to highlight cases of missing persons throughout the US. It is expected to be available from early next month.

The groundbreaking show that focuses on missing person cases will now be getting an audio version, which hopes to keep the unsolved disappearances in the public eye.

The gripping true-crime TV show has now been going for nine seasons, with each episode focusing on one case of a missing person. The show searches for clues during the immediate time before their disappearance. Many of these cases have been solved, bringing about joyous reunions or devastating discoveries that have brought closure for families.

Disappeared podcast to focus on unsolved mysteries

However, many cases from the nine seasons remain unsolved, and that’s where the podcast will come in and help out. According to an ID press release, the Disappeared podcast will “start from the beginning of the series and present an audio version of the TV show featuring open investigations where families are still searching for answers.”

An audio trailer states that according to the FBI’s national crime center, there are nearly 88,000 active missing person cases in the USA. Shockingly, approximately 50% of these cases are thought to involve minors under the age of 18.

The first three episodes are due to be released on August 5, followed by new episodes every Thursday. The podcast can be found on Apple, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. Viewers can also catch up on old episodes of the TV series at Discovery+.

Each episode of Disappeared will examine in detail the circumstances in which an individual vanished and will carefully examine their behavior beforehand in the hope of stumbling upon any clues as to what happened to them. It is hoped that this will help solve some of the cases and bring some closure to families.

Disappeared will also focus on lesser-known cases that might not be well known across the country due to a lack of media attention.

Previous missing person cases from Disappeared

Previously on Disappeared, Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer from Spring, Texas, was just 16-years-old when she vanished. She got off the school bus at her usual stop by her house but decided to walk to the restaurant where she worked to pick up her wages. It was only a few blocks away, but sadly, she hasn’t been seen since.

On April 29, 2003, 13-year-old Tabitha Tuders was walking just a few blocks to the bus stop from her home in Nashville, Tennessee, when she vanished. There were no witnesses, no sign or sounds of any trouble, and she’s not been heard from ever since.

The first three episodes of the Disappeared podcast will be available from August 5, wherever you get your podcasts.