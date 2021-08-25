In Pursuit With John Walsh: Hunt for suspected murderers Brian Ontiveros and Robert Kuehn

Brian Ontiveros (L) and Robert Kuehn are both sought by law enforcement as murder suspects. Pic credit: San Antonio PD and Fort Myers PD

In Pursuit With John Walsh is tracking two more suspected murderers this week. This time, it’s Brian Ontiveros who is accused of killing ex-girlfriend Marissa Jernigan in San Antonio, Texas, and Robert Kuehn, who is sought by police in Fort Myers, Florida, for the murder of Laura Howard.

Jernigan was only 20 years old when she was shot multiple times in her home, probably by Ontiveros, who vanished shortly after the young mother’s death.

Howard was also a mother whose decomposing remains were found in her home. The police believe that the last person to see her alive was her lodger, Robert Kuehn, who mysteriously disappeared shortly after her remains were discovered.

Suspected murder of Marissa Jernigan by Brian Ontiveros

On June 8, 2019, 21-year-old Brian Ontiveros is alleged to have broken into the apartment of former his girlfriend, Marissa Jernigan, and shot her multiple times. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but sadly passed away a short time later.

The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. The cops believe that Ontiveros probably had help fleeing the city and perhaps the state.

Ontiveros is 5 foot 11 and weighed approximately 160lbs when he went on the run.

Suspected murder of Laura Howard by Robert Kuehn

Laura Howard’s children became concerned when she failed to pick up her son from the airport, and they were unable to contact her. When the police finally entered her home a week later, on May 5, 2013, they found her decomposing remains.

The investigators learned from friends of Howard that she had recently rented a room in her house to a lodger called Simon Storm, who she said was helping her with repairs around the house. The cops concluded that this individual was the last person to see Howard alive.

The police determined that Simon Storm was an alias and that his true name was Robert Kuehn, who had a lengthy history of violence. Unfortunately, eight years have passed, and the police have still been unable to locate him.

A few months after Howard’s murder, a man named Alex Debel stayed at the home of a woman in Margate, Fl. However, when her friends asked Debel for some ID, he promptly jumped out the window and ran off. This man left behind documents that had belonged to Howard.

The police believe this man was Robert Kuehn, but there has been no trace of him ever since.

In Pursuit With John Walsh airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.