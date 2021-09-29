In Pursuit With John Walsh is searching for suspected murderers Pedro Fuentes Espinoza and Ervis Mecollari

Pedro Fuentes Espinoza (L) and Ervis Mecollari are both suspected of murder and are both still on the run. Pic credit: City of Austin Gov. and Waterbury Police Dept.

In Pursuit With John Walsh is investigating the suspected crimes of Pedro Fuentes Espinoza and Ervis Macollari, both of whom are on the run from the law after several brutal murders.

Pedro Espinoza is wanted for two senseless murders in Austin, Texas, in 2019 and 2020. He is also suspected of having killed in his native Mexico before coming to Texas.

In tonight’s second case, Cal Walsh examines the murder of pensioner Laura Orso, who was robbed and brutally stabbed in her own home in Waterbury, Connecticut, in 2008. The cops believe Ervis Mecollari was the killer, but he has since fled the area and can’t be located.

Pedro Fuentes Espinoza is suspected of at least two murders

On February 17, 2020, Elvi Vanessa Cervantes-De La Torre was shot dead in a parking lot in Austin, TX. She had gotten into an argument with her killer over a parking space; sadly, it cost her her life.

According to witnesses, the man left after arguing with Cervantes-De La Torre but immediately returned with a firearm shooting her and her accompanying boyfriend. The unnamed boyfriend survived the incident.

The cops believe the killer was Espinoza, and they suspect he also killed another man in 2020. Julio Cesar Gamez-Contreras was killed in August 2019 following a fight among several men outside a bar, also in Austin. Espinoza reportedly fled the scene in a Cadillac Escalade truck.

There’s more; the investigators also suspect that Espinoza is responsible for a murder in Mexico and that he escaped to Austin to avoid the Mexican authorities.

The police say that Espinoza should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Suspected murder of Laura Orso by Ervis Mecollari

It was just days before Christmas in 2008 when the body of 85-year-old Laura Orso was found lying on her kitchen floor in Waterbury, CT. She had been stabbed a shocking 37 times. The house had been ransacked, and evidence pointed to a robbery that turned violent.

The police say they believe the killer was Ervis Mecollari, but unfortunately, they have been unable to find him. Mecollari is originally from Albania, which led officers from Waterbury to actual travel to the small European country; however, they had no luck finding him.

The cops also suspected that Mecollari might be in Florida because he had lived there before moving up to Waterbury. Another possibility for the investigators is that he may have gone to New York.

Mecollari is now in his mid 30’s and is 5’10; at the time of the crime, he weighed about 175 lbs, and he has black hair and brown eyes. A $15,000 reward is being offered for any information that may lead to his capture.

