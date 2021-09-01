In Pursuit With John Walsh are hunting two new fugitives: Carlos Torres and Bill Brockbrader

Carlos Torres (L) is suspected of murder, and Bill Brockbrader is an unregistered sex offender. Pic credit: Houston Police Dept. and Idaho Sex Offender Registry

In Pursuit With John Walsh is on the hunt for two more fugitives this week. John is pursuing Carlos Torres, who escaped justice while awaiting trial for the murder of Eleivia Vigil in Houston, Texas.

In the second case, Cal Walsh joins in the hunt for sex offender William Brockbrader, who has repeatedly failed to register his crimes with the authorities in numerous states.

Carlos Torres is suspect in murder of Eleivia Vigil

On June 22, 2014, the body of 22-year-old Eleivia Vigil was discovered on her bed in her Houston home. An autopsy revealed she had been strangled.

An investigation led the cops to pursue Carlos Torres as their prime suspect, and he was successfully apprehended in December 2014 by members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

Torres was released on bond while he awaited his trial, but he was ordered by a court to wear an ankle bracelet to monitor his movements. Unfortunately, the suspected killer managed to remove the bracelet and fled before his trial began. He has not been heard from since.

The cops believe he fled in a 2003 gold Nissan Xterra with Texas license plates BT8J480, and he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Sexual predator William ‘Bill’ Brockbrader

William ‘Bill’ Brockbrader was convicted in 1998 of three sexual offenses against a minor. He was locked up for three years in a Utah prison. On his release, he was registered as a sexual offender on the Utah registry.

Sexual offenders are required, by law, to register with the police whenever they move home. However, Brockbrader moved to Nevada in 2009 and failed to alert the state’s authorities. He was arrested in 2011 during a routine traffic stop, and the cops later learned he had failed to register as a sex offender.

In 2012, Brockbrader moved again, this time to Garden Valley, Utah, and once again, he failed to register as a sex offender. He was arrested by US Marshals in 2015 in an operation by Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative aimed at cracking down on child exploitation.

Unfortunately, Brockbrader appears to have disappeared once again. He is thought to have vanished sometime during or after 2014. He is 48 years old, 6 foot 2, and is believed to weigh about 175lbs.

Brockbrader is also known to have falsely claimed he was a Navy Seal (though he did serve in the Navy), and he has also claimed to have inside knowledge of government secrets involving Area 51.

