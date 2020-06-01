ID investigates the mysterious disappearance of Jennifer Dulos in Vanished in New Canaan

Jennifer Dulos of New Canaan, Connecticut, was last seen on May 24, 2019, driving her black Chevrolet Suburban when she seemingly vanished without a trace.

The mother of five had just dropped off her children at their school when she vanished. She was supposed to attend a doctor’s appointment in New York later that day, but she never showed. No remains have ever been found.

Her car was found near a local park, but it did not yield much in the way of clues. The Connecticut State Police say there has been no activity on any of her financial accounts since the day before she went missing, no activity on her cellphone, and no one has seen or heard from her.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Almost immediately, suspicious eyes gazed at her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who became the prime suspect.

The pair were in the middle of a particularly brutal divorce and custody battle. And Jennifer had told a divorce court that she feared her ex-husband and that he had been abusive to her and the children.

However, the police were confronted with a lack of evidence. They did have a sample of blood found in Jennifer’s garage, which they believed pointed to a serious assault.

Evidence mounted up against Fotis Dulos

Cops then uncovered surveillance video that showed Fotis dumping items in random trash receptacles around Hartford, CT. Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were taken into custody on a charge of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Investigators say they also uncovered several items, including plastic zip ties that had Jennifer’s DNA on them.

After much questioning and numerous court appearances, Fotis was eventually arrested and charged with murder, and Troconis was accused of conspiracy to murder. Both vehemently denied the charges.

However, three weeks after his arrest, Fotis managed to avoid his day in front of the judge by committing suicide. He left a note where he claimed he knew nothing of Jennifer’s disappearance.

Michelle Troconis released a statement last week saying: “Whether or not Fotis Dulos was capable of doing the things the police and prosecutors accused him of doing, I do not know, but based on what I have learned in the last year, I think it was a mistake to have trusted him.”

Her case is yet to be heard. Meanwhile, the authorities and family of Jennifer will not give up the search for her.

More from Investigation Discovery

Follow the links to read about more murder profiled on ID.

Sara Williamson Raras was also engaged in a brutal custody and divorce battle with her husband Lorenzo when she was found stabbed to death in her home. Her killer would turn out to be her mother-in-law Emilia Raras; the 64-year-old grandmother was allegedly angered at Sara’s perceived disrespect.

Serial killer Efren Salvidar aka The Angel of Death operated for years in a Los Angeles hospital, where he would inject his unsuspecting victims with drugs that murdered them. Charged with six deaths, some believe he could have killed up to 200 of his patients.

Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery airs Monday at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.