ID Book Club for true crime fans launched by Investigation Discovery and Random House

One thing that unites the ID addicts of the world is a love of learning about the world’s most mysterious and perplexing true crime cases.

Every year, Investigation Discovery fans converge on New York City for the annual ID Con, and now the network has launched a special book club for their most die-hard fans.

The ID Book Club kicks off with two phenomenal selections, including one featuring the most argued about and murky murder/suicide/freak accident mysteries ever — the Natalie Wood drowning.

What is the ID Book Club?

The book club is a new partnership between Investigation Discovery and Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

It will allow the network to create a more exciting and complete storytelling experience, by tying in books with programming on the small screen — and aims to allow viewers to immerse themselves further in the world of crime and justice.

What books are featured?

There will be two new books published by Random House each quarter for ID fans to read and discuss online.

The first offering is Natalie Wood: The Complete Biography by Suzanne Finstad, described as a definitive biography of the “vulnerable and talented actress.”

This revised edition of The New York Times bestseller boasts shocking new chapters that chronicle the reopened investigation into Wood’s mysterious drowning.

Fans wanting to dive deeper on this bizarre celebrity death can watch ID’s hit anthology series, Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery on ID GO.

The second featured title comes from the Academy Award–winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game and bestselling author of The Last Days of Night, Graham Moore.

His New York Times bestselling thriller, The Holdout, tells the story of a high-profile court case where one juror changed the verdict, but years later struggles with another tragedy that leads her to question if she had made the right decision.

All ID Book Club selections will bear a special book club seal. Readers wanting to know more about the process of our justice system and the impact of a jury can find additional programming on ID GO.

The network said in a statement: “Pulling from its deep library of gripping, true-crime programming, ID will continually serve up corresponding content on its TV Everywhere platform, ID GO, while Random House has an enriching catalog of true crime, mystery and thriller titles for readers and viewers alike to further the reading experience.

Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America said: “Uniting two powerhouse brands in their respective spaces — with Random House and their world class list of books and authors and ID with our unparalleled library of true-crime television content — we are thrilled to deliver fans another outlet to experience these riveting stories with us.

“Whether following an enthralling true-crime story that they think they know or diving headfirst into a fictional story that delivers mystery, intrigue and suspense, the ID Book Club is sure to even further enrich our fans’ love of the genre.”

How to sign up and learn more

The book club has a dedicated site at IDBookClub.com, where you can find out more. Additionally, fans can engage on social media through the hashtag #IDBookClub and by following ID’s social handles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.