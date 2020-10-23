Hollywood producer Bruce Beresford-Redman murdered wife Monica Burgos: 48 Hours on ID investigates

48 Hours on ID is investigating the case of Hollywood producer turned murderer Bruce Beresford-Redman, who was convicted of the 2010 murder of his wife, Monica Burgos, in Cancun, Mexico.

In April 2010, Monica was vacationing with Beresford-Redman and their two children when her naked and beaten body was discovered in a septic tank at the Moon Palace Hotel resort, where they were staying. She was found on what would have been her 42nd birthday.

The case gained international attention because her husband was a Hollywood producer whose projects included Survivor, The Restaurant, and Pimp My Ride, among many others.

It gained further media attention because the Mexican detectives determined that Beresford-Redman had killed Monica following an angry confrontation.

Beresford-Redman returned to Los Angeles but was arrested a few months later. After an extradition process was completed, he was returned to Mexico to face trial in 2012.

In 2015, the former producer was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He achieved even more fame behind bars when he began keeping a video diary of his time behind bars.

Bruce Beresford-Redman released after 7 1/2 years

In 2019, many were surprised when the producer was released from prison after serving just 7 and a half years. The Mexican justice system allows for the early release of well-behaved prisoners after serving just 60% of their sentence. He also paid $2,000 in restitution.

He regained the guardianship of his two teenage children from their grandparents, and the family now resides in Las Vegas.

At the time of his release, a neighbor expressed disappointment that he been freed. “I’m surprised, and I’m disappointed,” said neighbor Maria Doll. She added, “at least you should be old and gray by the time you get out.”

Beresford-Redman continues to maintain his innocence and has vowed to fight to clear his name. However, the authorities in Cancun say they consider the matter to be closed.

