Heather Kelso and 2-year-old Kaden Lum murdered by Jerry DeJesus: ID investigates

Your Worst Nightmare is investigating the case of ex-partners Heather Kelso, and Geraldo Castro “Jerry” DeJesus, who’s rocky relationship ended in murder and tragedy in Bremerton, Washington state.

In the early hours of March 28, 2015, Heather Kelso and her new boyfriend, Matthew Dean, were in Kelso’s trailer with her roommate Jalisa Lum and her toddler son Kaden Lum when a gunman attacked them.

When officers responded to a call from the Kariotis Mobile Home Park in Bremerton, they discovered two-year-old Kaden Lum had been shot dead with a bullet to the head. They also found 29-year-old Heather Kelso, who had been shot once in each thigh and twice in the head.

Dean had been shot three times, including in his stomach, but he survived his injuries.

The shooter had been Kelso’s ex-boyfriend Geraldo DeJesus. DeJesus and Kelso had previously lived together, but their relationship had remained severely strained even during Kelso’s pregnancy.

Kelso had a restraining order against DeJesus

The pair had split up following the birth of their daughter, and the month before the shootings, Kelso had filed a report about DeJesus with Child Protective Services. She had also attained a permanent domestic violence protection order against DeJesus.

DeJesus expressed frustration at not being able to see his daughter on multiple occasions, and he had angrily confronted Kelso at a McDonalds the day before the murders.

The cops had DeJesus down as the probable suspect almost immediately, and they located his car, just a few hours after the shooting, in the vicinity of his ex-wife’s apartment.

When the police ordered DeJesus to leave the building through a loudspeaker, he came out willingly. When detectives told him they were investigating the death of a woman and a two-year-old child, he seemed utterly unmoved.

Investigators would later discover shell casings in his home that matched those found at the crime scene.

DeJesus was found guilty of two counts of first-degree premeditated murder. He was also found guilty of attempting to murder Matthew Dean and Jalisa Lum. He received an automatic sentence of life in prison.

At DeJesus’s sentencing, Jalisa Lum spoke of her grief at losing her young son: “This reality is devastating to me all the time, and all that I feel is unbearable emptiness.” However, she also told DeJesus that she forgave him: “I believe God will work in your life if you let him.”

