John Walsh is in pursuit of Kevin Michael “Mike” Waguespack, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Catherine Dyer, before disappearing while out on bond.

Meanwhile, John’s son Callahan is proving himself a chip off the old block as he attempts to hunt down Miguel Angel Martinez, who is accused of strangling his wife in front of her 10-year-old son.

Fugitive No.1: Michael Waguespack

In November 2015, in Austin, Texas, in an act of extreme rage, Waguespack killed his longtime girlfriend, Catherine Dyer.

Waguespack confessed to the murder in a 911 call, saying he’d killed a woman, and her name was Catherine Dyer. He then fled to Mississippi but was arrested and extradited back to Texas to face murder charges.

In June 2016, he was released on bond after posting $250,000. As part of his conditions, he was required to wear an electronic ankle bracelet; however, amazingly, a judge granted his request to remove the bracelet. This was despite the fact he had proved himself a flight risk by previously fleeing to Mississippi.

In November 2017, just a few days before his murder trial was to start, Waguespack vanished without a trace. US Marshals put him on their high priority most wanted list.

Fugitive No.2: Miguel Angel Marinez

Martinez is accused of killing his wife, a mother of four, on Christmas Eve in 2003 in Orange County. Martinez was allegedly a controlling, and abusive husband who’s wife wanted to end the relationship.

On the day of her murder, the children had heard the couple arguing in a locked bathroom. The 10-year-old son of the victim saw his mother being strangled before finding her dead body.

Martinez is thought to have fled to Mexico with the aid of his brother, Jaime Martinez.

