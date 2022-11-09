Fugitives Jose Bustos-Diaz and Benjamin Williams highlighted on In Pursuit with John Walsh

Jose Bustos-Diaz and Benjamin Williams are wanted fugitives. Pic credit: Texas Department of Public Safety and St. Petersburg Police Department

In Pursuit with John Walsh is highlighting the cases of two fugitives: Jose Bustos-Diaz, a convicted murderer who escaped from prison, and Benjamin Williams, who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

On January 30, 2005, Bustos-Diaz beat and stabbed his boss, Deborah Gail Kay, 50. Her body was found inside a mobile home at her horse stables in the 14000 block of FM 529 in Harris County, Texas.

He pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing in 2006, and he was sentenced to 35 years at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

On April 6, 2010, Bustos-Diaz and another inmate, Octavio Ramos-Lopez, were in the furniture factory, where they worked, at the prison when they made their escape.

Bustos-Diaz and Ramos-Lopez went through the ventilation ducts in the wall before absconding through a hole in a razor wire fence.

Officials said they used an instrument to cut the hole.

Jose Bustos-Diaz and Octavio Ramos-Lopez possibly planned the escape

Authorities believe that the escape was planned. They were picked up from the prison, but there is no evidence that an employee at the prison assisted in their escape.

Ramos-Lopez fled to Mexico. He was later captured by Mexican authorities and expedited to the United States.

Bustos-Diaz has yet to be captured.

Benjamin Williams is wanted for allegedly shooting Joana Peca to death

On July 31, 2021, Williams called his former girlfriend on the phone. He asked that she meet him in the area of 60th Street South and 1st Avenue South, near Woodlawn Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Florida.

When Peca, 27, arrived at that location, Williams approached the vehicle and allegedly opened fire, shooting her multiple times, including in the face.

She was holding their four-month-old baby at the time, and her other child was in the backseat.

Williams fled before police officers arrived on the scene, where they found Peca dead from her injuries. Her two children were found inside the vehicle; they were uninjured.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Williams after he was identified as the shooter. He is no stranger to the law, as he has a lengthy criminal record.

According to St. Petersburg Chief of Police Anthony Holloway, Williams could be connected to several unsolved murders in the area.

Jose Bustos-Diaz and Benjamin Williams are still on the run, and they are both considered to be armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information regarding their whereabouts, contact your local police department.

In Pursuit with John Walsch airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.