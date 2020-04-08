In March 2013, ex-convict Evan Spencer Ebel killed the head of the Colorado Department of Corrections, Tom Clements, and 27-year-old pizza delivery driver Nathan Leon.

Ebel was killed in a shoot-out with officers in Texas a few days after the murders.

Ebel lured Leon to a remote area on the pretense of ordering a pizza and then forced him at gunpoint into the trunk of his car. At some point, he ordered Leon to record a message denouncing the prison system; he then killed the 27-year-old father of twins.

Leon’s remains were later found in a suburb of Denver. Ebel then proceeded to the town of Monument, about 45-miles south of Denver; dressed in Leon’s pizza delivery uniform, he knocked on Clements’s house door and shot him dead.

Officers killed Ebel in Texas

Ebel’s spree came to an end just outside Dallas, Texas, when he was pulled over for a traffic violation. Ebel wounded a police officer before being shot dead.

Evan Ebel had recently been released from prison, and he struggled with life on the outside. He had spent six years inside, the majority of which was spent in solitary confinement due to a number of disciplinary infractions.

A transcript of the recording he forced Leon to record read: “You didn’t give two (expletive) about us or our families, and you ensured that we were locked behind a door, to disrespect us at every opportunity, so why should we care about you and yours. In short, you treated us inhumanely, and so we simply seek to do the same.”

Another theory for the killing was that the plot was hatched while he was still in prison. Some believe that gang leader Benjamin Davis recruited Ebel to murder Clements as payback for the protection afforded to Ebel while he was incarcerated.

More from Investigation Discovery

Follow the links to read about more murders profiled on ID.

Last weekend ID investigated the grisly case of three 8-year-old boys murdered in West Memphis, Arkansas, in 1993. The three boys were found naked and hog-tied in a ditch.

A serious miscarriage of justice followed when three teenage boys were scape-goated for the murders. The boys who became known as the West Memphis Three spent 18-years in prison despite their innocence.

48 Hours on ID also examined the case of Amie Harwick, the Hollywood sex therapist who was briefly engaged to Drew Carey. In February, Harwick was flung from the third story balcony of her apartment by her abusive ex-boyfriend Gareth Purshouse.

Watch Death for Delivery at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.