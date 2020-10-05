Elaine Park and Matthew Weaver both disappeared in mysterious circumstances: The Missing investigates

The Missing on ID focuses on the separate disappearances of two 21-year-olds from the Los Angeles area who both inexplicably vanished without a trace.

In 2017, Elaine Park left her boyfriend’s house and began the drive home. But Elaine has not been heard from since; there are fears something dreadful happened to the student.

A year and a half later, Matthew Weaver went hiking alone in the Santa Monica Hills and vanished without a trace. Despite extensive searches using canine units, he has never been found.

The disappearance of Elaine Park

Elaine Park was a young student living with her mother in La Crescenta, north of Los Angeles when she seemed to vanish without a trace.

On the evening of January 27, 2017, Elaine Park drove to her boyfriend’s house in Calabasas, CA, where she stayed the night. Unfortunately, she never returned home the following day.

She was reportedly last seen at approximately 6 am as she left her boyfriend’s home.

Her mom tried phoning her repeatedly; on some occasions, the phone would give a few rings, but at other times it went straight to voicemail. Elaine had always been very active on social media, but on January 28, her posting suddenly stopped, which was a red flag to her mother.

On February 2, her 2015 gray Honda Civic was located on the South Pacific Highway near Malibu. The doors were unlocked, and the keys were in the ignition; her personal belongings such as cellphone and backpack were also found in the car. Her mom has said she couldn’t think of a reason for why her daughter would be in that area.

There is a reward of $500,00 for any information that leads to her whereabouts. She is of Korean-American descent, has a thin build, and is 5 foot 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. She had brown hair and brown eyes and a tattoo of a cow skull on her upper left arm.

The disappearance of Matthew Weaver

On the morning of August 10, 2018, just before dawn, Matthew Weaver embarked on a hike in a remote part of the Santa Monica Hills and was never seen again. His abandoned car was discovered nearby.

Before he disappeared, Weaver had messaged a female friend to say there was something “crazy” going on, and he wanted to talk while he still had “the chance.” He was not heard from again.

In January 2019, a search party discovered a hat and a torn t-shirt with blood on it that Matthew may have worn.

Some of his friends had reported that he had injured his head a few days before he vanished, which led to some suggesting that he was injured and not thinking straight on that day.

Some noted that his disappearance occurred in a similar area to two other high-profile disappearances, namely Elaine Park (as above) and Mitrice Richardson. The latter’s naked remains were subsequently discovered in a nearby creek bed.

The family has offered a read of $50,000 for any information on Matthew. He is described as being five foot nine and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel/green eyes, and a tattoo of the name “Jeremiah” above his heart.

Kyron Hormann was allegedly dropped off at school by his stepmother in June 2010, in Portland, Oregon. The 7-year-old never made it into class and has never been seen since.

