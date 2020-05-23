Edmund Kemper III aka The Co-Ed Killer murdered and dismembered at least 10 people

Edmund Kemper is one of America’s most notorious serial killers, who was eventually apprehended in 1973 after killing at least ten people in the 1960s and 1970s.

He became known as The Co-ed Killer because he mostly targeted young student women; however, he also murdered his mother and his grandparents.

Kemper, who was known for his above-average height and IQ, had a difficult childhood growing up with an alcoholic and abusive mother, and he would later go on to blame her for many of his problems.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

He showed early signs of depraved behavior when he began killing family pets from 10 -years-old. He also made chilling threats against his sisters. His mother forced him to sleep in a locked basement to keep him away from his siblings.

At 14-years-old he ran away to California, where he murdered his paternal parents in 1964 and was sent to a juvenile’s prison. He was released at 21 after convincing the authorities that he was rehabilitated.

He would then go on to kill his mother and her best friend, along with six female college students between May 1972 and April 1973.

The Co-Ed Killer selected his victims by driving around university campuses picking up hitchhikers. He would then drive them to a secluded location where he would murder them. He then took the corpses to his home as souvenirs where he would decapitate, mutilate, and have sex with various body parts.

Edmund Kemper turned himself in

In April 1973, after killing his mother and her friend, he went on the run believing he was the subject of a manhunt. When he learned that he was not being pursued, he telephoned the police and confessed to his crimes.

Kemper finally went on trial in October 1973; he was charged and convicted with eight counts of first-degree murder. When the judge asked Kemper what punishment he thought would be appropriate, the killer responded by saying he should be tortured to death.

He remains in prison today, having been refused parole in 2017; he’s next eligible for review in 2024.

Kemper’s half brother, David Weber, told the UK’s Daily Mail in 2017 that he believes Kemper hasn’t told the full truth and that there are more victims buried out there.

More serial killers on Investigation Discovery

Follow the links to read about more serial killers profiled on ID.

Ted Bundy abducted, raped, and murdered between 30 and 100 women in numerous states across the country throughout the 1970s. He was eventually apprehended and executed in the electric chair.

Keith Jesperson became known as the Happy Face Killer because of the smiley faces that he drew on his letters to the media where he bragged about his murders. He is known to have killed at least eight women between 1990 and 1995 in six states.

The Co-Ed Killer airs Saturday at 8/7c on Investigation Discovery.