Reality TV star Lyric McHenry’s death investigated by Still a Mystery on ID

In August 2018, Lyric McHenry was celebrating her birthday by partying hard in New York. McHenry, who had achieved celebrity status due to her appearances on reality TV show EJNYC, had flown in for a few days from Los Angeles to celebrate with friends and her sister.

Still a Mystery on ID will reveal the trip ended in tragedy when McHenry was discovered unconscious on the street in the Bronx in the early hours of August 14, 2018.

The previous night her sister Maya McHenry had arranged for a rooftop party in honor of Lyric at the Dream Hotel in Manhattan. Lyric was last seen at the party at approximately 2 AM before being discovered lying above the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx.

Sign up to our True Crime newsletter!

Her lifeless body was found on an overpass with scraped knees and a bag of drugs.

It was later confirmed that the 26-year-old had died from am overdose of cocaine, heroin, and alcohol. There was no indication of how she had gotten from the party in Manhattan to that overpass.

Lyric was 20-weeks pregnant when she died; however, family and friends have claimed that she was unaware of the pregnancy.

Her father, movie producer Doug McHenry, has argued that the drugs were planted on his daughter.

Read More Margarita Scott was murdered by her drug dealing lover Anthony Pratt Jr.

Alexis Mejia-Ramirez was charged with moving Lyric McHenry’s body

In September 2019, a Bronx man, Alexis Mejia-Ramirez, was arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection to Lyric’s death.

Surveillance footage, along with a review of cellphone records and interviews with eyewitnesses, led the police to conclude that Mejia-Ramirez, along with two other men, had dumped Lyric’s body on the overpass.

Mejia-Ramirez’s lawyer, Frank Rothman, has argued that he is innocent of concealing her body as he left it in a very public place. “How do you conceal a corpse by leaving it on a street in the Bronx?” said Rothman.

The full circumstances surrounding Lyric McHenry’s death remain a mystery to this day.

More from Investigation Discovery

Follow the links to read about more true crimes profiled on ID.

The killing of George Floyd on a Minneapolis street at the hands of white police officers led to a surge of protests across the country. Former officer David Chauvin has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder while the three other officers involved have been accused of aiding and abetting.

In May 2019, Jennifer Dulos from Connecticut dropped her five kids off at school and then vanished without a trace. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested and charged with murder; however, he committed suicide before his court appearance. Jennifer’s remains still haven’t been discovered.

Still a Mystery airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.