Donna Ferres survived brutal rape and stabbing by Kenneth Morgan: Dead Silent investigates

Dead Silent on ID is investigating a brutal rape and attack from Pasadena, Maryland, in 1979 when Donna Ferres was left for dead after being kidnapped from her place of work.

Ferres was a 24-year-old college student who had taken up working at a 24-hour 7-Eleven convenience store so she could make ends meet. However, on August 3, 1979, she was attacked by Kenneth Morgan, who raped and nearly murdered her.

Ferres was working late one night at the convenience store when Morgan entered the 7-Eleven and asked if she could help him out as he was experiencing car trouble. When the student followed Morgan outside, he put a knife to her neck and forced her into his car.

Morgan drove them less than a mile to a sand and gravel pit where he raped Ferres before stabbing her multiple times in the torso. He then fled the scene leaving Ferres for dead.

Donna Ferres fought hard for her life

However, Ferres fought hard for her life, and despite her horrific injuries, she managed to make it to a nearby house where she raised the alarm. She was then helicoptered to a hospital in Baltimore.

While recuperating in the hospital, Ferres told the police she had a vague recollection that she knew her attacker from the past. Working with her sister, Ferres concluded that the rapist had gone to the same high school as her and that his name was Kenny.

A short time later, Morgan telephoned the police to say he thought he had just killed somebody. He was arrested and charged with kidnap, rape, and attempted murder. He was subsequently sentenced to life in prison.

Ferres authored and published a book about her experience in 2000 called Undying Will- A True Survival Story. She also has a website, undyingwill.com, which aims to help people understand what it means to be a rape victim and how to deal with the trauma and the judicial process.

Ferres has dedicated her book and website to all victims and their families.

