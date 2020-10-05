Strange disappearances of Kristal Reisinger and Tyler Davis are investigated on The Missing on ID

The Missing on ID is looking at the strange disappearances of Tyler Davis from Columbus, Ohio, and Kristal Reisinger from Crestone, Colorado.

Neither Tyler nor Kristal appear to have had any reason to run off. They were both parents to a young child and had their whole lives ahead of them. In both cases, there is a suspicion of foul play at work.

The disappearance of Tyler Davis

On February 24, 2019, Tyler Davis and his wife Brittany Davis had traveled from their home in Wilmington, Ohio, up to Columbus to celebrate Brittany’s birthday with a night out on the town.

The pair partied with a friend into the small hours of the morning, and at approximately 3 am, the three took an Uber back to the hotel where they were staying.

On exiting the Uber, Tyler decided to wander off by himself. A short time later, he telephoned Brittany to say sorry for storming off and that he was just taking a short walk.

At 4 am he telephoned again to say he could see the hotel through the trees and would be back with her in about five minutes. That was the last time anyone heard from him.

Investigators uncovered cellphone audio that they believe indicates he was trying to get back to the hotel after becoming lost. The police say their investigation is continuing.

The disappearance of Kristal Reisinger

In 2016, Kristal Anne Reisinger moved from Denver to the quiet town of Crestone, CO, in search of spiritual enlightenment. Unfortunately, sometime around July 13, she vanished without a trace.

Kristal’s partner Elijah Guana and their 4-year-old daughter remained in Denver with plans to join her once she’d become settled. The three of them spoke on the phone every day, but the calls from Kristal suddenly stopped in mid-July.

The police initially assumed that Kristal had just wandered off somewhere, which was something she’d done in the past. She previously went on a walkabout for two weeks without notifying anyone of her whereabouts.

However, as the months passed, and she still hadn’t contacted her daughter or Guana, the authorities began to grow concerned for her welfare.

There are reports that she was last seen attending the local community’s monthly drum circle celebration of the full moon. The event was held in an area surrounded by rough terrain, which suggests she may have fallen somewhere on her return home. However, a search of the area failed to reveal any clues.

Somewhat disturbingly, Guana says that in their last telephone conversation, she claimed that she had recently been drugged and raped at a party.

An award is being offered of $20,000 for any information regarding what happened to Kristal. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 655-2544.

The Missing airs at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.