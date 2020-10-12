Disappearance of Prisma Reyes and Andrea Knabel: The Missing on ID investigates

The Missing on ID is investigating two separate disappearances involving single mothers. Prisma Reyes from Texas and Andrea Knabel from Kentucky.

Prisma Reyes was a 26-year-old resident of Mesquite, Texas, who vanished one afternoon after she’d been to lunch. She was reported missing when she failed to collect her 6-year-old son from daycare.

Andrea Knabel was a 38-year-old mother of two who disappeared without a trace after leaving her sister’s house in Louisville, Kentucky.

The police have no leads from either case, and their families are still desperately searching for news of their loved ones.

The Disappearance of Prisma Reyes

On April 17, 2019, Prisma left her job at a car dealership for lunch at about noon and never returned. She was spotted having lunch with her ex-boyfriend at a Tex Mex restaurant.

At some point, her ex left the restaurant, but she stayed on drinking alcohol until she was eventually asked to leave. She was subsequently involved in a verbal road rage incident with a driver near the restaurant.

Surveillance cameras next spotted her at her ex-boyfriend’s apartment complex; the police say he was not at home at the time. In the footage, she can be seen talking on her cellphone while swaying back and forth. She looks to be in a distressed state.

Prisma has not been seen since; the surveillance cameras didn’t film her leaving the complex, but the police say that not every exit had a camera.

The Mesquite Police Dept has interviewed hundreds of people in the case, but frustratingly, have not found a single lead.

Prisma is described as being 5 foot 2, weighing around 135 pounds; she has brown hair and brown eyes. If anybody has any information regarding her whereabouts, they are urged to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.

The Disappearance of Andrea Knabel

Andrea Knabel was last seen on August 13, 2019; she left her sister Erin’s house in Louisville, Kentucky, to walk the short distance of about a mile to their parent’s house, but unfortunately, she was never seen again.

The family says she was upset when she left and that she was spotted talking on her cellphone.

Andrea’s family has been out searching for Andrea almost every night since she disappeared and has even hired a private investigator to help them, but so far, without any luck.

The police interviewed several people about her disappearance but have not arrested any suspects and have no leads.

Andrea is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighed about 190 pounds when she disappeared, and she has light brown hair. The family is offering a reward of $10,000 that leads to any information about her whereabouts.

Anyone with any info is urged to call 502-574-LMPD.

The Missing airs at 9:30/8:30 on Investigation Discovery.