Investigation Discovery examines the strange disappearance of 21-year-old Kortne Stouffer, who vanished from her home in Palmyra, Pennsylvania, in 2012, after a night of partying with friends.

When Kortne failed to turn up for a family outing on July 29, 2012, her family became concerned. The next day Kortne’s dog managed to open the door to her mom when she visited her apartment in Palmyra.

Kortne’s shoes and keys were still in the home, and her cellphone was plugged in by her bed. There was no sign of the 21-year-old, but the AC and TV were on.

Kortne had gone out with friends in Harrisburg on July 28, 2012, after drinking in several bars they returned to Kortne’s apartment. Police were twice called to the residence in the middle of the night after arguments with neighbors.

On the second visit, police told everyone to go to sleep, and this appears to be precisely what Kortne and her friends did. One of her friends would later say he woke up at 7.15 am and couldn’t find Kortne anywhere, so left for work. He was then seen on surveillance footage in a convenience store, sending her a text.

Despite investigators’ best efforts, Kortne’s disappearance remains a complete mystery.

Her parents are determined to find out what happened Kortne

On the anniversary of her disappearance last year, Kortne’s parents have said they’d be willing to pay $100,000 for any information that would help reunite them with their daughter.

Her dad has said: “It would be a miracle, if she were to show up, we’d give her whatever she’d need. Someone out there knows what happened to her.”

“She was new at being 21, a free spirit, life of the party, and fun-loving. She enjoyed spending time with her family and her siblings” is how her mother described Kortne.

This remains an active case, and law enforcement officials have not given up. Generally, in missing person cases, the more time passes, the more foul play is suspected, and with every passing year, it becomes less likely that Kortne will be found alive.

Sergeant Mike Dipalo of the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office has suggested that several people are of interest to the authorities, but they have not been named publicly.

If anyone has any information, they should contact investigators on the tipline at 717-838-8189, or they can leave an anonymous tip online here.

What Happened to Kortne Stouffer?