Disappearance of Christina Whittaker investigated on Relentless on ID

Christina Whittaker from Hamilton, Missouri, has been missing since 2009. Pic credit: Family pic from The Charley Project

Relentless on ID is documenting filmmaker Christina Fontana in her search for the missing Christina Whittaker, who disappeared from her hometown of Hamilton, Missouri, in 2009.

On November 13, 2009, Christina visited a bar in central Hamilton while on a night out, but she was asked to leave after she got too drunk and began harassing other patrons. She left the bar alone and began calling friends, asking for a ride home.

Sadly, she’s not been seen since. Her cellphone was discovered lying on the ground a few blocks away from the bar, but otherwise, not a trace of Christina has been found. The 21-year-old mother left a 6-month infant behind.

The Hamilton Police have made zero arrests, and they have not named any suspects. They have conducted over 200 interviews and placed the family’s DNA on the national database, just in case any evidence turns up elsewhere. The cops have also enlisted the help of 45 other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, but so far, it has been in vain.

Christina’s mother, Cindy Young, has expressed concern that her daughter suffers from mental illness, which may have played a part in her disappearance. Young stated that Christina’s medication made her naive and susceptible to manipulation.

Family believes Christina Whittaker is ‘still out there’

There were reported sightings of her in Peoria, Illinois, and Young believes her daughter may have been the victim of human trafficking. She told the press: “She’s still out there. She’s still missing, and we’re still looking for her.” The family has hired a private investigator to help with the search.

Christina is 5 foot 5 or 6 inches and was weighing between 120 and 130 pounds when she vanished. She has red hair and brown eyes. On her back, she has a tattoo of an angel holding up their middle finger and on the inside of her ankle a Care Bear with a marijuana leaf.

Anyone with any information on Christina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hannibal Police Department on 573-221-0987.

Relentless airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.