Disappearance and presumed murder of Najah Ferrell investigated on Still A Mystery

Najah Ferrell has been missing and presumed murdered since March 2019. Pic credit: Avon Police Dept.

Still A Mystery is investigating the disturbing case of Najah Ferrell, who vanished from her apartment in Avon, Indiana, to the west of Indianapolis, in 2019.

The mother of two young boys is assumed to have been murdered, but the police have named no suspects, and no individual has been charged.

The case remains active, and her family members have vowed to keep searching for answers, but as of writing, the case is still a mystery.

On March 15, 2019, Ferrell left for work but never arrived. Concerns mounted after she failed to pick up her two children. A search was launched for the 30-year-old, but it initially failed to locate any sign of her.

There was a breakthrough on March 26 when her car was found abandoned on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis. And some of her belongings were found strewn along the side of the road. However, her purse and cellphone were never recovered.

Disturbingly, three weeks later, on April 7, a human foot was discovered by a fisherman 100 miles north of Avon in a retention pond at Crown Point, IN. Further investigation revealed that the foot belonged to Ferrell.

Police will not give up search for Najah Ferrell

The Avon Police Department has not given up on the investigation and has enlisted the help of the Indiana State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the search for leads.

The police marked the one year anniversary of her disappearance with the following tweet.

🚨PLEASE RETWEET🚨NAJAH FERRELL CASE🚨



March 15th 2020 marks the one year mark since Najah Ferrell was reported missing by her family. Our team continues to work with the Indiana State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on this investigation. pic.twitter.com/eiNj20KgQc — Avon Indiana Police Department (@AvonPolice) March 15, 2020

The police have also said that they “believe that somebody knows something about this case” and have urged members of the public to come forward if they have any information.

We believe that somebody knows something about this case. We are pleading with the public to step forward with information that can help bring closure for Najah's family and her children.



Every single caller remains absolutely 100% anonymous @cicrimestoppers pic.twitter.com/8w76G1oMiJ — Avon Indiana Police Department (@AvonPolice) March 15, 2020

Ferrell’s mother, Paula Gholson, has said: “We are not going to quit. And it is not OK to take somebody’s life. It’s not OK.” She also added: “We’re going to keep this alive as much as possible and as long as we have to get where we need to get to get to some finality.”

