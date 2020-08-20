Demitry Papasotiriou and his lover murdered husband Allan Lanteigne: Snapped investigates

This week on Snapped: Killer Couples, the team is investigating a brutal murder north of the border. Allan Lanteigne was brutally beaten to death in his home in Toronto, Canada.

His killers would later transpire to be his husband, Demitry Papasotiriou-Lanteigne, and his lover Michael Ivezic. Papasotiriou was in Greece when he arranged for Ivezic to murder Allan, thereby giving him the perfect alibi.

On March 2, 2011, Allan Lanteigne was found bludgeoned to death in his Toronto home. Investigators were instantly suspicious of Allan’s lawyer husband, who remained in Greece and refused to come home for the funeral.

Papasotiriou-Lanteigne fuelled further suspicions by refusing to speak directly to the police. He insisted that they only talk with him through a telephone conference call with his lawyer in downtown Toronto.

Investigators then discovered an email from Paasotiriou-Lanteigne to Allan, where he insisted that he be at home at what would later become the time of his death.

The police believe that Papasotiriou-Lanteigne arranged for his husband to be at their home at a specific time while Ivezic lay in wait.

DNA linked Ivezic to Lanteigne murder

The police were able to identify Ivesic through a flight itinerary found in the victim’s home, and they soon deduced that he was having an affair with Papasotiriou-Lanteigne.

Read More Sarah Vercauteren beat and choked her mother Dawn Wagner to death

DNA was recovered from the crime scene, but, unfortunately, Ivesic had fled to Greece at this stage. However, Police were able to retrieve a DNA sample from Ivesic’s son, which turned out to be a match.

Investigators learned that money was a key motivator in the case. The pair had argued frequently over finances, and a few years before the murder, they both took a $2 million life insurance policy out on each other. Shortly after the murder, Papasotiriou-Lanteigne had attempted to collect on the policy.

In November 2012, Papasotiriou-Lanteigne returned to Canada in order to appear at a court hearing regarding the insurance money. When he landed, he was promptly arrested on a murder charge.

Ivezic was later brought back to Canada and detained after the RCMP coordinated with Interpol and the Greek police.

Michael Ivezic and Demitry Papasotiriou-Lanteigne both claim their innocence, but they were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole eligibility for 25 years.

