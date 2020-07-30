David Moffitt murdered his ex-girlfriend’s fiance Justin Michael as he slept: A Time To Kill investigates

This week on A Time To Kill, the team is in Grimes, Iowa, to investigate the murder of Justin Michael, who was killed by his fiancee’s ex-boyfriend, David Moffitt.

At 3 AM on May 8, 2014, in a suburb northwest of Des Moines, IA, 30-year-old Justin Michael was asleep in his bed beside his fiancee, Angie Ver Huel, when he was shot four times by David Moffitt.

Moffitt had previously dated Ver Huel, but she’d broken up with him shortly before she began her relationship with Justin. Moffitt had taken the rejection badly; he had sent her vulgar text messages but nothing threatening.

Justin’s mother, Marie Michael, who was visiting her son at the time of the murder, later told a chilling tale of an individual, dressed all in black, who came into her room in the middle of the night and shone a “red laser” type light on her.

The individual then left the room, and moments later, she heard gunshots, as Moffitt fired into her son, Justin. The victim was hit four times with bullets from an assault-style rifle in the neck, face, and temple.

After killing Justin, Moffitt then left an unhooked DVD player in the living room, in what investigators presumed was a bid to make the crime look like a failed robbery.

David Moffitt tried to frame another ex-boyfriend

Moffitt also seems to have taken steps to frame another of Ver Huel’s ex-boyfriends, Andrew Wegener, who had dated her just before he had.

Moffitt had a fake ID with Wegener’s name at his house, and he’d bought the murder weapon under Wegener’s name. The police also found a receipt with Wegener’s name on it along with shell-casings from the murder weapon in Moffitt’s car.

It is unclear exactly how Moffitt intended to frame Wegener because his plan appears to have become derailed when he crashed his car after killing Justin.

Police officers came upon Moffitt and the car crash by chance. Officers had no reason to suspect him of a crime at the time, and they helped him to arrange a cab home. However, a search of the crash site the following day led investigators to connect him to the previous night’s shooting.

In 2015, David Moffitt was convicted for first-degree murder and first-degree burglary and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Time To Kill airs at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.